Linda Oliver, who says she has been sewing all her life, set up the group after making contact with the Trust that runs the hospital to check the exact specifications for scrubs.

She experienced some issues with a pattern, but these were printed by Hallmark Equipment, in Great Gransden, which agreed to supply them for free.

Initially, Linda self-funded the project, but has since received funds from the parish council, the WI and individuals in the village to make more.

“We had to make sure the specification was correct and using quality, robust fabric and industrial thread was essential. Once we had all that in place, off we went.”

The group of 11 ladies has now produced 24 sets of scrubs and hopes to finish a second batch shortly.