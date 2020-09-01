The event, at The Thatch Barn on August 22, raised £1,600 and will be shared between Cancer Research (UK) and the Yelling Church FF Fund.

Organiser Sanchia Ascroft said: “I was overwhelmed by the donations which included labels such as Stella McCartney, Jaeger, Prada, Hobbs, Joules and Barbour to name a few. Any unsold stock will be donated to Cancer Research and we hope to raise more money from sales of some top, unsold labels via Ebay. We also raised £150 for Scrubs for Cambridgeshire by selling their beautiful hand sewn masks.

Visitors also enjoyed baked, home made cakes, donated by people in the village.

My thanks go out to everyone involved and also Tesco of St Neots who donated new clothes for us to sell and also provided tea and coffee provisions, added Sanchia.

INFO: www.thethatchbarn.co.uk.