Year 6 pupils at the Bridge Academy in Godmanchester preparing to bury the time capsule. Year 6 pupils at the Bridge Academy in Godmanchester preparing to bury the time capsule.

Pupils were asked to contribute something based on their experiences. Some chose to write letters to the finders of the time capsule, others created posters advising on how to keep entertained in lockdown, others focused on a particular thing they had spent their time doing such as learning piano, practising art or playing video games.

“We also put in a photo of the class plus some objects such as gloves, an empty bottle of hand sanitiser and a little pack of tissues,” said Year 6 teachr Lizzie Marshall.

“The idea was to turn the events into a positive memory and also enable the children to reflect on their experiences in a supportive way. We buried the time capsule in our pond area. Each child had a turn at digging the hole then we placed a plaque on top and surrounded it with rocks painted by the children. The class were really engaged with the project and were fascinated at the idea of people in the future finding their letters/posters/leaflets and them being almost famous to future students.”