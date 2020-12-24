Published: 7:00 AM December 24, 2020

It has been a tough year in many respects. The team of volunteers at Black Cat Radio would not only like to send out sincere festive greetings but to thank all our listeners for their support. Our thanks also go to the companies who advertise with us, the organisations whose donations help us to grow and to Debbie and the Hunts Post, with whom we so much enjoy working.

At a time when radio has undergone many changes, we have never lost sight of the fact we are a community radio station and we will always try to be at the heart of the St. Neots community. We will always strive to be the best we can.

Wishing everyone a Christmas that's merry and bright. We hope you have a safe and relaxing holiday season and hope it is full of peace, joy, and happiness.

Ste Greenall