News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

'So proud of our NHS' says Trust CEO Caroline Walker in Xmas Message

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:00 AM December 27, 2020   
Caroline Walker is the CEO of the Trust that runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Caroline Walker is the CEO of the Trust that runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital. - Credit: NWAFT


Caroline Walker, chief executive of the trust which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital:
The festive period is usually a time we spend with our families and following the government announcement at the weekend, I know it will be especially tough for a lot of us not to be celebrating with loved ones in the coming days.
The Christmas plans for our hospitals have had to be modified this year in order to reflect current guidance but we have still tried to spread some joy and goodwill where possible. Our ‘A Hamper from Santa’ campaign was very popular last year and our staff were even more wonderfully generous in giving to local foodbanks this year. In total over 2500 kilos of food has been donated to foodbanks in Peterborough, Huntingdon and Stamford.
Peterborough has now moved into Tier 4 and I would just to like to remind everyone of our current visiting restrictions across all of our hospitals, which will regretfully remain in place following this announcement. You can find updated information on our website for visiting, including maternity visiting arrangements.
I would like to say a big thank you to those staff who will giving up precious time with their own families to care for patients over the Christmas period. 2020 has truly shown how amazing the NHS is as an organisation but I am especially proud of our hard-working and dedicated workforce for continuing to cope during the pandemic. It’s an absolute privilege to be your Chief Executive and I wish you all a peaceful Christmas and a happy and healthy new year.



Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire

Stark warning by Cambridgeshire health chief

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Deliberate fire in Ramsey involving two boats and a caravan

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire | Video

Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus