Published: 12:10 PM June 29, 2021

Left to right: Councillor Karl Webb, Mayor of Huntingdon, Squadron Leader Daz Priest, RAF Wyton, Lieutenant Colonel Darrel Lee, RAF Alconbury, Councillor Mac McGuire, Chairman Huntingdonshire District Council. Standard Bearers Bill Small, Royal Naval Association (Huntingdon) Standard Bearer and Nick Lynskey, Royal British Legion (Huntingdon) Standard Bearer. - Credit: Natasha Pierson

Members of the armed forces flew flags across the town to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 26.

The mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Karl Webb, marked Armed Forces Day with a short wreath laying service at the Thinking Solider War Memorial on Huntingdon’s Market Square.

Then to further mark the Armed Forces Day, flags flew from Huntingdon Town Hall and flags of the Royal Army, Navy and Air Force flew around the Market Square.

The mayor was joined for the laying of wreaths by Cllr Mac McGuire, chairman of Huntingdonshire District Council, Colonel Martin of RAF Alconbury and a representative from RAF Wyton.

Armed Forces Day takes place on the last Saturday each June and the day offers a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Left to Right: Mr Andrew Baker (Standard Bearer, Huntingdon & District RAFA) Mr Barry Pattison, (Alternate Standard Bearer, St Ives RBL) and Mr Mike Robinson, (Standard Bearer, St Ives RBL) - Credit: Alan Scott

Celebrations also took place in St Ives for Armed Forces Day, the Mayor of St Ives, Councillor Pasco Hussain joined with members of the Royal British Legion and the Royal Air Forces Association at a flag raising ceremony to celebrate.

The Armed Forces Day flag was raised above the town hall in Market Hill to celebrate the UK's armed forces, past, present and future.

(L to R): Mr Kevin Charter (Trumpeter), Wing Commander Peter Baker, MBE (President of St Ives RBL), Councillor Pasco Hussain (Mayor of St Ives), Rev Roy Muttram, MA (Hon Chaplain, St Ives RBL), Mr Ed Kelly, (WW2 Veteran and Past President, St Ives RBL), Mr Mike Robinson, (Standard Bearer, St Ives RBL), Mr Barry Pattison, (Alternate Standard Bearer, St Ives RBL), Mr Andrew Baker (Standard Bearer, Huntingdon & District RAFA), Mr Paul Davidson (Vice-Chairman, Huntingdon and District RAFA), and Mrs Grace McLaren (Chairman, St Ives RBL Women’s Section). - Credit: Alan Scott

Alan Scott, membership secretary, St Ives (Hunts) and district branch, Royal British Legion said: "Armed Forces Day is a chance for communities to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets. St Ives Town Council has supported Armed Forces Day for many years, though this year’s event was low key due to ongoing COVID restrictions."

The British Armed Forces are a professional force with a strength of 150,070 UK Regulars and Gurkhas, 37,040 Volunteer Reserves and 7,940 Other Personnel, as of October 1 2020. This gives a total strength of 195,050 UK Service Personnel.

Women have also been part of the armed forces, on and off, for centuries, more fully integrated since the early 1990s, including flying fast jets and commanding warships or artillery batteries.