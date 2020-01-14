An artists impression of what the site at Little Staughton could look like. An artists impression of what the site at Little Staughton could look like.

The development at Little Staughton airfield could lead to up to 10 flights a day taking place and 25 staff moving in, including the creation of five new jobs.

Leading aviation maintenance firm IAE is set to expand on to the airfield, relocating from its present base at Cranfield Airport across the border with Bedfordshire.

Little Staughton Airfield and Industrial Park has applied to Huntingdonshire District Council to build the hangar, together with a hard standing, car parking and landscaping, on part of the airfield which had last been used for parking and storage.

Flying from the airfield under the proposal was said to be in line with previous aircraft operations, although these had ended.

Information submitted with the planning application said: "The proposed building will create suitable premises to facilitate the relocation of IAE Ltd, one of the country's leading aviation maintenance companies, currently based at Cranfield Airport in Bedfordshire.

"IAE are currently looking to relocate and expand and consider Little Staughton Airfield provided an ideal opportunity."

It said: "The relocation of the operation will allow expansion of the business and necessitate employment of approximately five new staff in addition to the 20 who will be relocating."

The application said the building was designed specifically for IEA and represented a "significant investment" by Little Staughton Airfield and Industrial Park. There would also be economic benefit to the area during construction.

The land for the proposed hangar is rated as "brownfield" with the airfield containing buildings dating back to the Second World War and more modern industrial units.

The airfield was built during the Second World War as RAF Little Staughton and was used by both the RAF and the American air force which finally moved out in the 1950s.

It was later used for agriculture but won permission for industrial uses in 1982.

The application said: "Due to the origins of the airfield the site hosts several groups of industrial buildings focused around the historic airfield infrastructure.