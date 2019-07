A working party has been set up and a group of volunteers will work on repairing the damage to the railway's points system on Saturday morning.

Peter Bradford, who is the treasurer of the railway project, said although there was a lot of disappointment, everyone was determined to open on Sunday, if possible.

"We are going to make some temporary repairs, but we will do everything we can to open as usual on Sunday. Most of the damage is to three of the points used to enable the train to change direction. They have been either snapped off or bent out of shape."

Mr Bradford said some mechanical equipment, which had been left on site, had also been damaged as well as a CCTV camera.

"We do have some CCTV footage, which clearly shows one person pointing to the camera and a second using a piece of wood to smash it. We have passed these onto the police."

Mr Bradford said the vandals were at the site on Monday evening at around 6.30pm and then returned the following evening at 10.30pm.

"We have lots of plans for the railway project and apart from the cost of the repairs it also takes up time and stops us from doing what we want to do to improve the railway."

Mr Bradford has urged anyone who wants to get involved with the project, sponsor the track or make a donation, to contact: riversideminiaturerailway@gmail.com.

A Just Giving page has been created to help raise £500 to put towards re-building the track and to repair the damage. INFO: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/susan-king-2?utm_term=pzddwRAwz

Cambridgeshire police have launched an investigation, anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 35/46667/19.

The miniature railway is open on Sundays, from 11am till 4pm, from Easter till October.