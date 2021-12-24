News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Christmas dreams to come true for Huntingdon garden project

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 7:00 AM December 24, 2021
Updated: 8:08 AM December 24, 2021
Can you help Lilly and Ella to have a back garden they can play in.

Work has started on Lilly and Ella's garden project. - Credit: Archant

Work has got underway on transforming a garden for a Huntingdon single mum-of-two who has a little girl with Down's Syndrome. 

Gemma Wakefield, who is mum to Lilly, 10, and Ella, five, will now see the outdoor space turned into a safe play area for the girls in time for Christmas. 

It comes as a fundraising campaign was launched earlier this year by Gemma’s neighbours Terry and Michelle Gauci. 

Local groundworks company Digger & Duster Ltd heard of the plea and were keen to help out. Work started earlier this week. 

The garden, in Norfolk Road, had uneven paving caused by tree roots that led Gemma to fear letting the girls out. 

Michelle said: “What an amazing bunch of guys [Digger & Duster] willing to work hard, outside, this time of year for very little reward other than the feeling of doing a nice thing for a family in need. 

“We can’t thank you enough for making this project a reality and we can’t wait to see the finished product on Christmas Eve!” 

Huntingdon News

