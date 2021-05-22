Published: 1:18 PM May 22, 2021

The Old Falcon in St Neots is one of six regeneration projects that will receive funding. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly has described confirmation of funding for St Neots high street as "great news" for the town.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) has confirmed that St Neots is set to benefit from investment from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund, alongside only 71 other high streets across England.

Last month, Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) confirmed that a total of £12.8 million investment for St Neots. This is made up of £5.9 million from HDC; £3.1 million from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and £3,748,815 from the MHCLG’s Future High Streets Fund.

The District Council will be leading on the project, which comprises of six elements:

· regeneration of the Old Falcon Inn

You may also want to watch:

· redevelopment of the Priory Centre/Priory Quarter

· improvements to the Market Square

· improvements to the High Street

· improvements to the St Neots Road Bridge

· a new waterfront route

Executive leader of HDC, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “This welcome confirmation of the funding from MHCLG is the final step before we move to widespread local consultation throughout the summer.

“We can now focus on delivering this exciting project, and I am looking forward to the consultation where we will work with local residents and stakeholders to develop the detail of the overall investment, creating a prosperous future for St Neots town centre.”

Jonathan Djanogly, MP for Huntingdon, said: “This is great news that the £3.75m government funding for St Neots town centre has been confirmed. Thanks to Huntingdonshire District Council for putting together such a compelling bid for St Neots and investing further funds to deliver the full £12.8m project, and to the Ministry of Communities, Housing & Local Government for their commitment to St Neots.”

Local consultation on the proposals for St Neots and how best to integrate the regeneration and development into the market town’s high street will begin this summer with residents, businesses and other local stakeholders.

The Future High Streets Fund was launched in December 2018 and is a key part of the government’s plan to renew and reshape town centres – making them a more attractive place to live, work and visit. It is just one of the ways the government is supporting the retail and hospitality sector.