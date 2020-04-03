The Trust that runs the hospital is forging ahead with the start a £2.75m project to expand the Acute Assessment and Ambulatory Care Units and make improvements to the Emergency Department. The Full Business Case for the redevelopment works was approved by the Trust board of directors at its meeting held on March 31.

The work starting on Monday will result in minor disruption for staff and patients using the adjacent areas: Acute Assessment Unit, Renal Unit and Bay Tree Ward. The construction site will be fully managed with safety restrictions in place.

David Pratt, executive director for the Hinchingbrooke Hospital Redevelopment Project Board, said: “We are grateful to be able to start our planned works on time, despite the challenges presented by Covid-19.

The work will be conducted whilst the staff on site comply with social distancing guidelines. We are confident that the running of the hospital in this particular area will not be compromised. It is important that we can maintain the works timetable as much as possible in order to help us stay on track to use the expanded unit this coming winter time.

“Thank you to our patients, volunteers and staff who recently took part in a survey to highlight the facilities that were important to them in the design of this new unit. This was a key part of the Full Business Case and has helped shape the way the new facilities will look.”