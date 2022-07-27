Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Work starts on new Magpas headquarters in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:11 AM July 27, 2022
The Lindum Group is now on site at Alconbury Weald as work start on the new Magpas HQ.

The Lindum Group is now on site at Alconbury Weald as work start on the new Magpas HQ. - Credit: LINDUM GROUP

Work has started on the construction of a new headquarters, training centre and air base for the country’s longest-serving air ambulance charity.

Lindum Group is now on site at Alconbury Weald where it is building new offices, a dedicated training centre, rest facilities for crew and clinicians, and a new community and patient hub for the Cambridgeshire charity, Magpas.

The £3million scheme also includes construction of a new hanger area and a helipad for the life-saving charity, which flies hospital-level care to patients at the scene of medical emergencies.

Charity CEO Daryl Brown MBE said the new development will allow Magpas to co-locate its operations and support staff, reducing overheads and improving its environmental impact.

“We’re so excited to start to see this project, which has been years in the making, come into fruition,” he said.

“The first spade in the ground marks an important milestone in our 50 years of saving lives and will ensure we are able to continue doing so for many more.”

Magpas was established in 1971 and serves the communities of Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and across the East of England. It is dispatched by both the East of England and the East Midlands Ambulance Service Trusts – caring for a population of more than 10 million.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two cars crash near St Ives
  2. 2 Peterborough voyeur jailed after camera found in family bathroom
  3. 3 Motorcyclist killed in crash with Jaguar
  1. 4 A1307 crash near Swavesey kills married couple in their 80s
  2. 5 Police release CCTV imagery after Huntingdon fight
  3. 6 Have your say on how to improve transport and travel in Godmanchester
  4. 7 New murals unveiled in Huntingdon help to celebrate local history and "brighten the place up"
  5. 8 Freedom honour for Derek and Sandie after almost 100 years of service
  6. 9 School teacher announces retirement after 18 years of service at St Neots school
  7. 10 Peterborough man accused of carrying out distraction thefts nationwide

The service is not, however, state-funded and relies on public donations to continue saving lives. It operates 24/7 and, on average, answers four calls for help a day; treating around 900 patients in life-threatening emergencies every year.

The charity is relocating because its current base at RAF Wyton has been sold for development.

Magpas says it expects the new HQ to be up and running next summer.

Magpas says it expects the new HQ to be up and running next summer. - Credit: LINDUM GROUP

Managing director of Lindum Peterborough, Darren King, said: “I am delighted that we are now underway with this project and that the wheels are now in motion. This charity is so important to the local area and the fact that we can help to continue the great work that they do is very special.

“It is times like this when you truly remember how important these guys are. There was a huge rise in 999 calls during the recent heatwave and so it is very important we help Magpas and provide them with a home for them to continue to save lives.”

The charity expects to be able to move into its new home next summer.

Magpas Air Ambulance is a charity and needs to raise £6 million a year to continue its 24/7 operations. If you’d like to support the charity or find out more, visit: magpas.org.uk.

Huntingdon News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

Damian Wawrzyniak said he is "worried for the future" of Cambridgeshire's food industry if cost of living pressures continue

Food and Drink | Interview

Award-winning Peterborough restaurant to close amid cost of living pressure

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Oliver Cromwell, with turquoise and white walls.

Pubs

The Oliver Cromwell named Cambridgeshire's 'Best Destination Pub'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A stack of objects, with a police car behind.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Home-movers forced to abandon half of load and passenger in car park

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Jake McFarlane fled the scene after punching Ian Clitheroe on January 30.

Jail term extended for drug dealer who killed stranger with one punch

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon