Work begins on new Ramsey Sporting Hub

Published: 3:00 PM April 28, 2021

Work has begun on Ramsey’s New Community Sporting Hub, called the ‘The Pavilion.’

Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust, Ramsey Cricket Club and Ramsey Million Partnership are delighted to announce that the long-awaited work has started to create the hub.

Mayor of Ramsey, Steve Corney said: “I cannot emphasise enough how much our community will benefit from ‘The Pavilion’.

“This investment in our town will pay itself back time and time again in social capital. I have observed first-hand the way in which the partnership has built between Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust, Ramsey Million and Ramsey Cricket Club.

“All three organisations have worked diligently to ensure this is what the community wants and have gone to great lengths to involve local people at all stages of the project’s development.”

On the site of Ramsey Cricket Club, this specially designed building will bring sporting and community activities together in one place.

Developing the building and future proofing The Pavilion for sporting and community use is mutually beneficial to all concerned.

When completed, later this year, it will be the culmination of several years of work and the fulfilment of a promise, made to the residents of Ramsey Parish, by Ramsey Million Partnership to create a new community space which enhances, rather than competes with, existing community facilities.

It will also be one of the finest cricket grounds/facilities in the county. Steve Buddle, Chair of Ramsey Cricket Club said: “It’s a very exciting opportunity for the club to have the best pavilion and ground in the county.”

The Pavilion has been joint funded through grants from Ramsey Million Big Local and Cambridgeshire County Council Communities Capital Fund, without which this project would not be possible.

Gill Rayment, Chair of Ramsey Million Partnership said: “Ramsey Million Partnership are pleased to be part of this exciting project for the people of Ramsey.

“This joint venture with Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust and Ramsey Cricket Club is a big step in helping to create a bespoke community hub.

We listened to what the people wanted so that, when opened, it delivers a great sporting venue for the use of local community groups and activities.”

As community organisations, the aim was to use as many local trades as possible and MAE Building and Construction Ltd have been contracted to undertake the main build.

Work started in early April and the Chairs of Ramsey Cricket Club, Ramsey Million Partnership and Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust, along with the Mayor of Ramsey, went to the site to take part in the tradition of ‘breaking the ground’.

Christine Mally, Chair of Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust said: “Starting the build is a momentous step in fulfilling our joint venture to create a bespoke community sporting hub for Ramsey.

“However, the building is just the beginning.

“We are also busy behind the scenes working with members of the community to ensure that, when open, the activities and services on offer are what our community want.

“The Pavilion is more than a building, it’s a place where our community can come together through sporting and community activities.”



