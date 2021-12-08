Old Mill upgrade resumes at Godmanchester

Earlier construction at the Old Mill, Godmanchester, which has restarted after supplies were hit by national transport problems - Credit: Julian Makey

Work on a scheme to upgrade the Old Mill area of Godmanchester at a cost of nearly £500,000 has restarted after a break caused by national supply chain problems.

The project, led by Huntingdonshire District Council, will bring a range of environmental and user benefits to the Old Mill, including a fish and eel pass.

Construction of the £470,000 scheme was called off in the autumn because of difficulties in getting materials to the site, but workers have now moved back in.

A spokesman for the district council said: " Construction has now restarted for the Godmanchester Mill Steps project following a brief stoppage.

"The next phase of work is not on the same scale as the main fish pass construction that was undertaken previously, therefore the works are only requiring minimal car park space on site."

The district council is putting £200,000 into the scheme with the money coming from the Community Infrastructure Levy charged to developers.

Other partners in the project are the Environment Agency, Highways England's legacy fund, Godmanchester Town Council and Godmanchester in Bloom.

The steps are the remains of a mill which was demolished nearly a century ago and the work will make the area more attractive to visitors with new planting, bat boxes and nesting areas as well as the fish and eel pass.

Supply problems remain and no date has been given for the completion of the scheme.

Godmanchester Town Council is calling for repairs to be carried out to the town's historic Chinese Bridge which provides a picture-postcard image across the Causeway and is close to the Old Mill.

It has been pressing Cambridgeshire County Council, which is responsible for the bridge, to get a repair scheme under way.

A spokesman for the town said: "The town council has been lobbying the county council for years to carry out repairs on the Chinese Bridge.

"We have now been informed that remedial works have been authorised by county however, bad weather is hampering progress."

A spokesman for the county said: "We are proposing to carry out temporary timber repairs to the rotten sections of the structure.

"These temporary works will protect the parapets during this financial year in preparation for a full-scale repair, including swapping softwood members for hard wood members to protect the structure in the long term."