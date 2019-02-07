Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK was appointed principal contractor at Common Barn Wind Farm and started work in January to construct three 125m-high turbines, in a development estimated to cost £2.2million.

Each turbine base consists of 340 cubic metres of concrete and 45 tonnes of steel.

Throughout the main works, there was an average team of 10 staff on site included Jones Bros own in-house stabilisation experts, who constructed and stabilised 2.7km of access track, reducing the project’s carbon footprint by eliminating the need for additional vehicles on site.

The company, which is based in Wales, also upgraded a site entrance off the A1 for HGV access which, it says, has avoided larger vehicles travelling through the centre of Southoe.

Jones Bros arranged a site tour for parish councillors and has established a community fund from the wind farm, which will see £15,000 a year handed to Southoe and Midloe Parish Council. The community fund will launch upon completion of the site, which is expected to be during the first quarter of this year.

Site agent Geraint Lloyd said: “We’re pleased to be on time and to budget, having used our flexible scheduling and expertise to avoid any delays for the client.

“The project has had its challenges, which has been a good experience for two recently graduated apprentices and one current apprentice who are on site working with us.

“The main aspect of the job is now complete and we have also backfilled areas dug out on site, carried out cabling, and completed work on the control building.”

The wind farm was originally developed by Common Barn Wind Farm Ltd’s parent company, TCI Renewables Limited.