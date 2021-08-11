Published: 4:00 PM August 11, 2021

Princess Katarina of Yugoslavia, a member of the country's Royal family, reopened the Raptor Foundation in May this year. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The village of Woodhurst is proud of the way the villager pulled together during the pandemic.

Andy Notman, chairman of Woodhurst Parish Council, expressed the community has done a lot to help each other over the last year.

The village of Woodhurst is very pretty. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Councillor Notman said: “During the pandemic we set up a group of volunteers to help those who needed help during the lockdowns.

“St John Baptist Curch in Woodhurst and the Parish Council gave out flyers offering people help with delivering prescriptions and food.

“There were 40 volunteers and I had a What’s App group going on, so if anyone needed help they could contact me or the church.

“Then a member of the volunteer group would help out, I actually didn’t get many requests as within Woodhurst people were already looking out for their neighbours.

Andy mentioned that some wonderful friendships were made during the pandemic, he said: “Some people made good friendships out of the connections that were made during the pandemic.

“One volunteer was delivering food to another woman who was shielding and they had never met each other before.

“They lived at opposite ends of the village, but now they have kept their friendship up and regularly keep in touch."

The village would normally hold a feast week in the summer, but this was cancelled last year and villagers decided to get creative and delivered cream teas to people’s homes instead.

Andy said: “The cream teas were all packaged up and sent to their door.”

The Raptor Foundation also sits on the outskirts of Woodhurst and this holds roughly 180 birds of prey on site, along with a variety of reptiles and small animals.

It is a popular place for friends, children and family to visit and over the last year people have stepped in to help the sanctuary in times of financial crisis.

In April 2020 the Raptor Foundation put out an urgent plea to help raise money, to keep the sanctuary open during the first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Many people were worried and a Go Fund Me page was set up to support the venue and raised over £14,000 in the end.

Elizabeth Blows the founder of the Foundation, was the one who set up the page and she was grateful for all their support.

There is lots of interesting history in the village of Woodhurst. - Credit: HUNTS POST















