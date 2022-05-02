Woodgreen Pets Charity, as featured on Channel 4’s ‘The Dog House’, is appealing for a new home for Bella. - Credit: Woodgreen Pets Charity

Woodgreen Pets Charity in St Neots is appealing for a loving new home for one of its longest residents, Bella, a six-year-old Lurcher.

Bella was brought to Woodgreen’s Cambridgeshire centre in April 2021 by a smaller charity that couldn’t give her the time and resources she needed.

Natalie Powdrill-Wells from Woodgreen said: “We are appealing to anyone who could offer a home to a dog who is most in need, like Bella. It won’t always be easy, and there will be challenges along the way, but the rewards will be immense.

Bella is one of many dogs at Woodgreen who have ongoing medical and behavioural needs, which means it can take significantly longer to find them new homes.

Woodgreen has helped build Bella's confidence, and she is currently in a foster home with Clare, one of the charity’s incredible volunteers.

Clare said: “Once comfortable, which doesn’t take long at all, she is so affectionate and laid back.

"Bella is a joy waiting to be discovered, and she can’t wait to find her forever family.”

To find out more about Bella and the type of home she’s looking for, visit her rehoming profile at www.woodgreen.org.uk/pets/bella/