Woman who died in fatal crash in Eaton Ford has been named

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:32 PM April 14, 2021    Updated: 2:57 PM April 14, 2021
A woman who died following a crash in Eaton Ford on Monday (April 12) has been named.

Ann Harrison, 77, of Lottings Way, St Neots, was driving a red Toyota Yaris, which left the Great North Road at about 12.45pm and hit a lamppost.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no passengers in the car.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone who saw the crash should contact police either via web chatonline forms quoting incident 148 of 12 April, or call 101.

