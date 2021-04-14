Published: 2:32 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 2:57 PM April 14, 2021

Woman who died in crash on Great North Road is named. - Credit: ARCHANT

A woman who died following a crash in Eaton Ford on Monday (April 12) has been named.

Ann Harrison, 77, of Lottings Way, St Neots, was driving a red Toyota Yaris, which left the Great North Road at about 12.45pm and hit a lamppost.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no passengers in the car.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone who saw the crash should contact police either via web chat, online forms quoting incident 148 of 12 April, or call 101.