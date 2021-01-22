Published: 1:00 PM January 22, 2021

Super slimmer Fiona Eryilmaz lost 6.5 stone to win the Woman of the Year award at Sawtry. - Credit: Fiona Eryilma

A woman who no longer feels she is the "fat lady people are staring at" is celebrating after being named as Sawtry Slimming World's Woman of the year for 2020.

Super slimmer Fiona Eryilmaz lost 6.5 stone - a third of her body weight - in 85 weeks and her weight loss has been honoured by the group which said she had been an inspiration at a time when people were worried about gaining weight because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Fiona, aged 38, from Great Raveley, slimmed from 19st 10.5Ib to 13st 3Ib and dropped from a dress size 26 to a 16, said: “When I rejoined Slimming World, in May 2019, I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now.

Fiona lost one third of her body weight. - Credit: Fiona Eryilma

"Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved, I am more active, have more energy to join in with my family, I’m happier and I have finally found my confidence.”

The mum-of-four added: “I started to put on weight after having my children, I’d slipped a disc in my back in April 2019, but it was during a family holiday in Turkey when I saw a photo of myself that made me realise I had to do something.

“I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin. I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World 19 months ago. I’ve realised that when you start to believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to."

Fiona said: "I no longer feel like every time I’m out that people are staring at the fat lady. This is rebuilding my confidence and allowing my smile to return.’







