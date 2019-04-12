Firefighters from Papworth, Cambridge and Stanground arrived to find smoke pouring from the ground floor window of a property in Robbs Walk at about 8.20pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, crews extinguished the fire with a hose reel and checked for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera. They cleared the house of smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.”

According to emergency services, an elderly woman was rescued from the house and required emergency first aid and CPR, before being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by ambulance. Firefighters returned to their stations by 11.55pm.

A police spokesman said the fire was not deemed to be suspicious.