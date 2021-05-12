Published: 2:09 PM May 12, 2021

A woman stole thousands of pounds from her terminally-ill mother in order to buy alcohol and pay off debts.

Denise Lloyd, of Drovers Place, Huntingdon, acted as the main carer for her mother who left hospital on July 8.

Lloyd’s mother had been told that she only had 24 hours to live following a long illness, however, she had defied the odds for two more weeks and returned home.

The woman noticed her daughter wasn’t there, which she found unusual as Lloyd, 45, looked after her full-time.

She grew concerned and, knowing her daughter had access to her bank account for essential bills and shopping, called her bank and found her balance was £0.

Lloyd’s mother called her sister and niece who then visited her at home. Lloyd returned to the house while her three family members were there, but fled once she knew the police had been called. In total approximately £6,000 was taken.

Lloyd was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation a few hours later, after returning to the house again.

In police interview, she admitted taking money from her mother’s account to buy alcohol and pay off debts.

Lloyd pleaded guilty to theft at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday May 11.

She was sentenced on the same day to 10 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to complete a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also ordered to pay back £600 in compensation to her mother within four months, and warned if she offended again it would result in an immediate prison sentence.

DC Kieran Wickens, who investigated, said: “Lloyd stole a considerable amount of money from her own mother, who she knew was terminally ill. The victim put her trust in her daughter fully and had no reason to believe she would abuse this so despicably.

“She returned home to what should have been cherished and treasured moments with family, but was an extremely stressful and upsetting time.”