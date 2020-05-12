All the emergency services are currently at the scene near Parsons Green.

Police have confirmed in the last few minutes that a woman’s body has been discovered at the fishing lakes in St Ives.

The woman is yet to be identified and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Five police cars, three ambulances and two fire engines have attended the scene at the roundabout near Parsons Green.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “The body of a woman has been located in water at the fishing lakes in St Ives. The woman is yet to be identified and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”