Published: 5:08 PM July 28, 2021

Fay Brown was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A woman who robbed a father and his two children at knife-point has been jailed.

Fay Brown threatened to stab the trio if they didn’t hand over the £30 that had just been withdrawn from a cashpoint at the Broadway Shopping Centre in Yaxley on April 8.

The 47-year-old, who was wearing a grey hoodie and a face mask, then snatched the money from one of the girls, who were just five and six-years-old, before running away.

The 50-year-old father chased after the woman but she continued to threaten to hurt him so he called police.

Brown was seen going into her home in Laburnum Avenue, Yaxley and the clothing she was seen wearing on CCTV images was found at the property.

CCTV image of Faye Brown holding the knife after the incident. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

At Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (July 27), Brown pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an article with a blade or point. She was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Detective Constable Kieran Wickens, who investigated, said: “This was a terrifying incident for an innocent father and his two very young children who were just going about their daily business.

"Brown’s behaviour was unpredictable and dangerous and I hope she uses the time in prison to reflect on the impact this has had on a family.”

For more information about knife crime, visit: https://bit.ly/3yd7nJc