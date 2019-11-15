The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Police were called at about 4.50pm with reports of a collision involving a white Mercedes minibus and a black Volkswagen Golf on the B1040 Somersham Road, at its junction with Bluntisham Heath Road.

Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts, one woman, aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of 18 passengers from the minibus, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital. Some were seriously injured, but further details are unclear.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a man in his 70s, was also taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

It is understood that more than 20 firefighters attended the collision last night, alongside police and ambulance crews.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and a team from the East of England Ambulance Service were also at the scene, with the injured being taken to Hinchingbrooke and Addenbrooke's hospitals.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 4.51pm with reports of a collision on the B1040, Woodhurst.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, Magpas Air Ambulance, East Anglian Air Ambulance, eight ambulance officers, a rapid response vehicle and ten ambulances.

"Six people were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 13 people were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

"Sadly despite our best efforts one person died at the scene."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.