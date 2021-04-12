News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Woman dies after car hits lamppost in Eaton Ford

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 4:45 PM April 12, 2021   
Woman in her 70s dies after single-vehicle crash in Eaton Ford.

Woman in her 70s dies after single-vehicle crash in Eaton Ford. - Credit: Google Earth

A woman in her 70s has died after her car hit a lamppost in Eaton Ford. 

She was driving a Toyota car that left the Great North Road at about 12.45pm today (April 12). 

No other vehicles were involved and there were no passengers in the car. 

Anyone who saw the crash should contact police either via web chat https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 148 of April 12, or call 101. 

