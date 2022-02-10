The accident happened on the B1050 between Earith and Willingham at 5.30pm on February 9. - Credit: GOOGLE

A driver is being questioned after a woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital following a head-on collision near Earith yesterday (Wednesday).

The woman suffered serious injuries in the crash and she was described as being in a "critical but stable" condition.

Police said the collision, between a white BMW 320D and a silver Ford Ka, happened on the B1050 between Earith and Willingham at 5.30pm on February 9.

The Ford left the road and the driver, who was in her 50s, was flown to Addenbrooke's with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the BMW was interviewed at the scene and was helping police with their enquiries. He was not believed to have been seriously injured.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said: "This was a serious collision which has left a woman in a critical condition in hospital.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision, or who might have relevant dashcam footage, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online quoting incident 337 of 9 February. Anyone without internet access should call 101.