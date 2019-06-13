The collision took place just after 4.30pm and involved one vehicle, a Ford Fiesta van, which collided with a lamppost at a roundabout on Ermine Street after leaving the eastbound carriageway of the A14.

Police attended the scene together with paramedics.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in a critical condition where he remains.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash, or any dash cam footage, should call 101 quoting incident 267 of June 12.