Giant Pupkins PICTURE: Jennifer Gellatly Giant Pupkins PICTURE: Jennifer Gellatly

Homemade gin and giant pumpkins took centre stage at Little Paxton’s annual flower and vegetable show on Saturday.

There were 220 exhibits entered into the show this year and giant pumpkins made a grand entrance for the heaviest vegetable class.

The beer festival was popular with 400 pints sold during the day and there was musical entertainment provided by a quintet from Bedford Brass.

Jenny Gellatly, Little Paxton Parish Council clerk and show secretary said: “The event was very successful, it was lovely to see members of the community enjoying themselves and everyone was social distancing.”

Tortoise PICTURE: Jennifer Gellatly Tortoise PICTURE: Jennifer Gellatly

This year’s winners were: Sharon Marsh for best in show home produce, Jess Webb for children’s best in show.

The bronze award of the show was given to Jane Hill, the silver was given to Nigel Huckle and gold was given to Fred Silk and his parents.

The judges for home produce were Reverend Canon Annette Reed and Gareth King who had the task of tasting homemade gin.