The Hunts Post Photography competition held at the Priory Centre, in St Neots. Picture: ARCHANT The Hunts Post Photography competition held at the Priory Centre, in St Neots. Picture: ARCHANT

Prizes were handed out by the newspaper's chief reporter Debbie Davies at the event, which is run in partnership with the St Neots Camera Club.

Here are the winners: junior winners: (up to 11 years) Maja Williams, 10, Imogen Davis, 8, Jake Baxter, 9. (11-16 years) Abby Gough, Sophie Bell and Toby Williamson.

Adults - Ian Morrison, Iwona Williams and James Fell. Runners-up - Ray Dumasia, Antonia Novena, Jacquline Hill, Jeannette Teague.

"Once again the Hunts Post Photo Competition gave us some wonderful photographs," said camera club chairman Steve Williams.

The Hunts Post Photography competition held at the Priory Centre, in St Neots. Picture: ARCHANT The Hunts Post Photography competition held at the Priory Centre, in St Neots. Picture: ARCHANT

"Every year the standard of the photography gets better than the previous year but this year our photographers really did excel themselves. We received some absolutely superb work, of the very highest standard. Both the visitors and the members of our camera club were so impressed, with so many saying how much they enjoyed seeing the display but understood how hard it must have been to make the final selection of winners in the adult and the junior categories. I do so hope they will all enter the competition again next year.

Imogen Davis was a winner in the Hunts Post Photography competition Imogen Davis was a winner in the Hunts Post Photography competition

Abby Gough was a competition winner Abby Gough was a competition winner

Jeanette Teague was a winner in the hunts post photography competition Jeanette Teague was a winner in the hunts post photography competition