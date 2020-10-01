Steve Lewis, from Yaxley, send this image. Steve Lewis, from Yaxley, send this image.

Here are the winners of The Hunts Post Photographic (summer) Competition.

The judging was carried out by photographer Ken Challenger who chose three more photos for a highly commended section.

Editor Debbie Davies also picked her Editor’s Choice image.

First place: Daniel Heathcote: Barn Owl in flight at Manea RSPB Ouse Washes.

Andy Cronk took this image at Upwood. Andy Cronk took this image at Upwood.

Second place: Steve Lewis’s image of a strawberry.

Third place: Andy Cronk took this photo of a sunset at Upwood.

Highly Commended: Harry Lucus; Marian Preston and Hannah Bamber.

Editor’s Choice: Grace Oakley’s photo of a rainbow over Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Harry Lucas's pic of a Sedge Warbler and young at Godmanchester Nature Reserve. Harry Lucas's pic of a Sedge Warbler and young at Godmanchester Nature Reserve.

The competition has proved to be so popular that we have decided to run four each year to represent the seasons.

So, the next one will run in November for autumn images.

“Now the leaves are starting to fall from the trees and there are so many beautiful colours around us, take the opportunity over the next few weeks to capture the season and start sending us your images,” said Editor Debbie Davies.

Closing date is November 27. The competition is open to anyone living in Huntingdonshire and the images must be taken in Cambridgeshire. Entry is one image per person and photos must be in jpeg format. Entries must be via email and entrants must provide full name and town or village where they live and a short description of the image.

Marian Preston's image of a hoverfly on a wild flower. Marian Preston's image of a hoverfly on a wild flower.

All entries should be sent to: Editor@huntspost.

Winners of The Hunts Post Photographic (summer) Competition