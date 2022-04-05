Elaine Donaldson has been recognised for her commitment to the town of St Neots after being awarded the inaugural Sue Jarrett Award for Services to the Community.

The St Neots Initiative launched the Sue Jarrett award last year in recognition of Sue who sadly passed away in September 2020. Sue was a well-known figure and significant contributor to the Eatons community and St Neots.

Elaine was recognised for her lifetime of service, firstly in her work as a teacher at Priory Junior School and as a guiding light for many groups and societies in the town.

The Initiative says it took a bit of persuading for Elaine to accept the award.

Elaine said: “I look on it as an acknowledgement of the many people in the St Neots area who have also been involved in various aspects of work for the community that were at the heart of all that Sue did.“

Elaine received the award together with a certificate and flowers from Gordon Round, the chairman of both the St Neots Initiative Management Group and St Neots Initiative Promotion and Tourism Group.

He said: “It was a pleasure to present this inaugural award to Elaine. The group received a good number of nominations and our group identified a very worthy inaugural recipient for the award.”

The St Neots Initiative expressed its thanks to all those who nominated potential recipients and for those whose nominations were not successful this time around hope that they will nominate candidates for this award in the future.

It is the St Neots Initiative’s intention for this award to be an annual spotlight for someone who has given dedicated voluntary service in the St Neots community.

The St Neots Initiative is an organisation that is represented by a group of people who volunteer their time to promote St Neots. The group consist of various personnel from the private/public sectors as well as those who represent St Neots Town Council, Huntingdonshire District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council. Between them they have significant experience and wish to utilise their knowledge by giving back to the community.

The organisation’s purpose is the promotion of urban regeneration in the widest form for St Neots through sustainable, economic and environmental development.















