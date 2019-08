The X factory at Winhills Primary School The X factory at Winhills Primary School

The production featured Simon 'Trowel', Ant and Dec as well as some hopefuls seeking their moment of fame.

The X-Factory followed the story of a school, St Dithers, on the brink of closure after being deemed average by 'Ofset'. A range of talented teachers and pupils, including Simon Trowell and his X judges are brought in. Eventually, the old pupils and teachers decide to fight back as Simon's evil plot comes to light.

A spokesman for Winhills said: "The result was a very funny and entertaining show, with some wonderful songs and dances led by Years 3, 4 and 5. Well done to all the Year 6 children for learning their lines and performing so well on the night - they were a credit to the school."

Winhills pupils performed the X Factory Winhills pupils performed the X Factory

Year 6 pupils at Winhills Primary School Year 6 pupils at Winhills Primary School