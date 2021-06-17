Win

Published: 11:19 AM June 17, 2021

Elise May’s Electric Bar and Lounge, in St Neots, has launched a special Fathers Day’competition for all the dads out there.

Owner Naomi Rose, 37, is asking readers to nominate their dad and explain why they think he should win a box of delicious brownies.

The prize is a box of mixed flavour brownies and the winner will be announced this Sunday, June 20.

Delicious Brownies made by Elise May. - Credit: Elise May

All you have to do is tag your dad in the post of this article, on the Hunts Post Facebook page with an explanation as to why he should win.

Naomi said: “This is a fab competition and we want to note that a percentage of money of all brownies that we sell up to Father’s Day will go to St Neots Foodbank.”

You may also want to watch:

Elsie May’s delicious brownie box includes exciting new flavours, these homemade brownie selection boxes are available in six different flavours and can be ordered now on Elsie May’s website and picked up in their St Neots store just in time for Father’s Day this Sunday.

The boxes come with an option of six or 12 to treat your dad this Father’s Day with a selection of exciting flavours including; classic chocolate, raspberry cheesecake, peanut butter, white chocolate and pecan blondies, Guinness and dark chocolate and cookies and cream.

Elsie May's also wanted to share her exclusive recipe for the delicious Guinness and Dark Chocolate brownies, so if you feel like challenging yourself give the brownie recipe a go yourself at home.

All they ask is that you tag them on socials if you have a go!

Elsie May’s Father’s Day Guinness Brownies

Brownies:

200ml Guinness, 100g dark chocolate, 250g unsalted butter, softened, 350g caster sugar, 3 medium eggs, beaten, 100g plain flour, 70g cocoa powder, 1/2 tsp salt and 100g chocolate chips.

Guinness syrup:

80ml Guinness, 60g light brown sugar, Icing sugar to dust or melted dark chocolate to drizzle and Ice cream or clotted cream to serve.

Method

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees C. Grease and line with baking parchment a 23cm x 28cm brownie tin

First make the brownies. In a saucepan, heat the Guinness on a medium heat and simmer until it’s reduced by half. Set aside to cool.

In a bowl, gently melt 50g butter and the dark chocolate (either in the microwave or in a bowl over a saucepan of simmering water). Once melted, set aside to cool.

In another bowl, beat together the butter, sugar, eggs, flour and cocoa powder. Then add the melted butter and chocolate mixture and reduced Guinness until fully combined.

Finally, fold in the chocolate chips and once incorporated, transfer to the brownie tin.

Bake for about 30-40 mins until the brownie no longer wobbles.

While the brownie is baking, make the Guinness syrup. In a saucepan, heat the Guinness and sugar on a medium heat and simmer until it’s reduced by half. Set aside to cool slightly.

Once the brownie has baked, take it out of the oven and while it is still warm, drizzle over the Guinness syrup (you may not need all of it). Leave to cool completely in the tin.