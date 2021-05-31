Win

Published: 2:00 PM May 31, 2021

The CALA Homes Riverside Park Treasure Trail will run up until Sunday (June 6). - Credit: CALA Homes/ HDC

A treasure trail taking place in St Neots during half term is giving families the chance to win tickets for a day out at a safari park.

The CALA Homes Riverside Park Treasure Trail will run up until Sunday (June 6) and offers the chance to win one of six sets of family tickets to Woburn Safari Park.

Children of all ages can take part to find nine letters on posters around the park and then put all the letters together to discover a secret password.

Parents must then email the nine-letter password to wintringham@cala.co.uk to gain entry into the free prize draw and be in with a chance of winning.

Each poster around the park includes a map indicating where children will need to go to hunt for all nine letters.

To help eager young trail finders get started, one letter can be found at the play area closest to the car park and Ambience Café.

The project is organised by award-winning housebuilder CALA Homes, who are behind 222 new builds in Wintringham, and in partnership with Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC).

Cllr Marge Beutell, executive councillor of operations and environment for HDC, said: “During lockdown, the open spaces of Riverside Park have offered the local community an area to exercise safely in accordance with Government restrictions.

“We were delighted to be approached by CALA Homes to partner on this fabulous activity.”

Glenn Copper, sales and marketing director for CALA North Home Counties, added: “Our aim for the CALA treasure trail at Riverside Park is to help promote wellbeing amongst local families, offering a free activity in the fresh air over May half term.”

All entries to the free prize draw must be submitted via email by 6pm on Monday June 7 2021, including the secret password, their name and contact number.

Winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries and notified by email and/or telephone. One entry is permitted per household.

For more information on CALA Homes at Wintringham or to book an appointment call 01480 879 636.