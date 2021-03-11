Published: 7:18 AM March 11, 2021

Care home resident Winifred Scott has celebrated her 101st birthday.

Winifred, known as Win, was born on March 9, 1920 and has lived at the Ferrars Hall Care Home, in Huntingdon, since September 2018.

Like many residents, Win is keen to see her family again once lockdown restrictions are eased and was delighted that her son Peter was able to spend time with his mum on her special birthday as he was given access to the care home.

Home manager Susan Dunnell said: “We wished Win a very happy 101st birthday from all the Ferrars Hall family. It was wonderful that the lockdown restrictions were lifted just in time for her to see her son in person on the big day. It was an emotional reunion and wonderful to see families getting back together.”

Win was among more than 60 residents at Ferrars Hall to receive her first Covid-19 vaccination in January. She was very pleased to have the vaccine, and said: “Anything to get back to normal”.

Win celebrated her milestone birthday with afternoon tea with her friends at the care home. Chef Billal West baked a beautiful birthday cake and staff gathered to sing 'Happy Birthday'.

The Wellbeing Team at Ferrars Hall helped Win get ready for her big day with a pampering session and she was able to have her hair and nails done for the party.

“We loved getting Win ready for her big day”, said wellbeing coordinator Gordana Reed,

“Our regular hairdresser Gina has not been able to visit during the lockdown, so we’ve stepped in and done our best to make all our residents feel pampered, we can’t wait to welcome Gina back though."

Originally from Ireland, Win moved to England aged 17. As a girl, she was a keen dancer, winning medals in Irish step dancing. On leaving school, she trained as a nurse and started work at Archway Hospital in London and went on to work at Hounslow Hospital. Win has one son, Peter who is married to Margaret.



