Will Young chains himself to MBR Acres gates despite injunction. MBR Acres, Huntingdon Tuesday 16 November 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Singer Will Young told protesters in Cambridgeshire to “stay strong” after he released himself from handcuffs at the gates of MBR Acres.

The 42-year-old Pop Idol winner held posters of support while sitting on a cushion and drinking a cup of coffee outside of the site near RAF Wyton.

In a live video viewed by 15,000 people on the Camp Beagle protest page, campaigners said Will wanted to “partake in direct action and show his support for their efforts so far”.

Chants of “Will Young we love you” were heard as police arrived to speak to him just before 3pm this afternoon (November 16).

It is believed that Will had travelled to Huntingdon from London today to meet protestors after following them on social media.

The Leave Right Now hitmaker is known to be keen dog lover – having rescued two dogs from America.

One member of Camp Beagle said: “Will is here today and he is fed up with no one listening to Camp Beagle and he wanted to come and show his support.

“People are really excited that Will is actually here in Huntingdon and he wants this site shut down.

“We are eternally grateful to him.”

Cambridgeshire police have since confirmed that Will left the site earlier this afternoon.

A spokesperson said: “Officers spoke to a man handcuffed to the gates and he has since released himself from the handcuffs and moved away from the entrance.

“Our response to the protests in Wyton has been impartial and proportionate, balancing the right to protest with the right of staff at the site to go about their lawful work.

“We are ensuring a safe environment for protestors to express their views peacefully and staff at the site to do their work, which is protected under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005.”

The protests come as campaigners demand the release of some 2,000 beagle puppies being reared for testing.

The High Court ruled last month that Camp Beagle could stay outside MBR Acres as long as people stand 10 metres away from the front gates.

MBR Acres is owned by Marshall BioResources, a global provider of purpose-bred animals for biomedical research and related services.

The company says it is "dedicated to maintaining high standards of animal welfare".

