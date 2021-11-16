News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Published: 2:18 PM November 16, 2021
Updated: 2:19 PM November 16, 2021
Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton. - Credit: Camp Beagle Facebook

Popstar Will Young has handcuffed himself to the gates of Cambridgeshire puppy breeding facility MBR Acres in support of “Camp Beagle”. 

The 42-year-old, who scored several number one hits after winning Pop Idol in 2002, was pictured on the group Facebook page holding a campaign poster sitting handcuffed to the gates of the site near RAF Wyton. 

It comes as protesters demand the release of some 2,000 beagle puppies being reared for testing. 

A post on the page read: “Breaking news! Will Young has handcuffed himself to the gates of Camp Beagle! #freethembrbeagles” 

One person added: “Absolutely Brilliant, well done Will, what a hero!” 

More to follow. 


