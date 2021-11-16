Breaking

Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton. - Credit: Camp Beagle Facebook

Popstar Will Young has handcuffed himself to the gates of Cambridgeshire puppy breeding facility MBR Acres in support of “Camp Beagle”.

The 42-year-old, who scored several number one hits after winning Pop Idol in 2002, was pictured on the group Facebook page holding a campaign poster sitting handcuffed to the gates of the site near RAF Wyton.

It comes as protesters demand the release of some 2,000 beagle puppies being reared for testing.

A post on the page read: “Breaking news! Will Young has handcuffed himself to the gates of Camp Beagle! #freethembrbeagles”

One person added: “Absolutely Brilliant, well done Will, what a hero!”

More to follow.



