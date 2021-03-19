Published: 1:37 PM March 19, 2021





Boris Johnson is backing calls from the Marie Curie charity for a National Day of Reflection on March 23 - including a minute’s silence and a doorstep vigil

March 24 marks one year to the day of the UK’s first Covid-19 lockdown. Communities across the nation are encouraged to reflect on this day, remembering those who have lost their lives to the pandemic, and whose families, friends and loved ones have been forever affected by the events of the past 12 months.

Huntingdon will join the nation in reflecting on this day. The mayor, Councillor Karl Webb and deputy mayor, Councillor Padrica Kennington will represent the town on Tuesday, observing a one-minute silence on the Market Square at midday. The flag on Huntingdon Town Hall will fly at half-mast and it is hoped that the bells of All Saints’ Church will toll at midday to mark the silence.

That same evening, at 8pm, a doorstep vigil will take place across the country with households encouraged to light up their homes. The town hall and Bloomfield Park’s Bandstand will be illuminated as a mark of respect to remember the many lives lost during the pandemic, and to show support to all those who are grieving. It is hoped that the vigil will create a nationwide ‘beacon of remembrance’ on doorsteps by beaming phones, candles and torches into the night sky.

The National Day of Reflection has been instigated by the end-of-life charity, Marie Curie, and in light of this, the town council’s illuminations will reflect the organisation’s recognised colour, yellow.

