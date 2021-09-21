Opinion
Parking spaces so narrow that driver had to climb out the boot!
Babs Moore
- Credit: Babs Moore
The A1307 now offers an excellent quick route from Godmanchester into the Huntingdon Railway Station car park but I was very frustrated when I did the trip last week.
The journey time of six minutes, after 25, plus years, and at long last is is now quicker to drive than cycle to the station and on a wet day this is definitely a much better option.
However, it took 15 minutes to park as there were only four spaces left and two were totally unusable as drivers had parked their cars across the white lines.
There were also lots of spaces blocked off for no obvious reason in the middle of the car park.
I hesitated as the current ring-road system meant it would have been impractical to drive around to other car park as I would have missed my train which I ended up having to run for anyway having taken so long with parking.
So, I squeezed into a space and the boot was the only practical way to get in and out of the car.
My car is not very large and I was evenly spaced between white lines.
Most Read
- 1 ‘The most glamorous christening the vicar had ever seen!’
- 2 Concerns over planned travel hub at railway station
- 3 Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled
- 4 Have you seen Stevie the horse?
- 5 Parking spaces so narrow that driver had to climb out the boot!
- 6 Petition launched to save school transport for special needs schools
- 7 Drug dealer who 'exploited vulnerable people' linked to 101 wraps of cocaine
- 8 Man in his 80s dies in fatal Buckden Road crash at Brampton
- 9 Plea to hold a Macmillan Coffee Morning as sign-ups drop
- 10 Back after Zoom meetings and in fine voice
Can I ask if there is anyone out there who thinks these car parking spaces are appropriately sized?
Has anyone else found the same problem?
Babs Moore
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Write to the Editor at: editor@huntspost.co.uk.