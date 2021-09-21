News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Parking spaces so narrow that driver had to climb out the boot!

Babs Moore

Published: 6:52 AM September 21, 2021    Updated: 7:00 AM September 21, 2021
Babs Moore asks why the parking spaces at Huntingdon Railway Station are so narrow.

Babs Moore asks why the parking spaces at Huntingdon Railway Station are so narrow.

The A1307 now offers an excellent quick route from Godmanchester into the Huntingdon Railway Station car park but I was very frustrated when I did the trip last week.

The journey time of six minutes, after 25, plus years, and at long last is is now quicker to drive than cycle to the station and on a wet day this is definitely a much better option.

However, it took 15 minutes to park as there were only four spaces left and two were totally unusable as drivers had parked their cars across the white lines.

There were also lots of spaces blocked off for no obvious reason in the middle of the car park.

I hesitated as the current ring-road system meant it would have been impractical to drive around to other car park as I would have missed my train which I ended up having to run for anyway having taken so long with parking.

So, I squeezed into a space and the boot was the only practical way to get in and out of the car.

Babs had to climb in and out the boot of her car!

Babs had to climb in and out the boot of her car!

My car is not very large and I was evenly spaced between white lines.

Can I ask if there is anyone out there who thinks these car parking spaces are appropriately sized?

Has anyone else found the same problem?

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Write to the Editor at: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

