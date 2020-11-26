Video

Published: 12:10 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 11:56 AM December 7, 2020

The government have announced that the second National lockdown will finish next week and Huntingdonshire and Cambridgeshire will enter Tier two.

On Wednesday December 2, the second National lockdown will end and a Tiering system for the whole country will be put in place.

Most of the country including Huntingdonshire and Cambridgeshire will enter Tier 2 on December 2.

For the Huntingdonshire community, Tier two means that non-essential shops can reopen, hairdressers, beauty salons and nail bars can also reopen.

Gyms, pools, and leisure facilities can reopen.

Organised sport and licensed physical activity are allowed in outdoor settings but may be subject to certain rules.

Any indoor physical activity can only take place where there’s no interaction between different households.

Sporting events are allowed but with limited capacity or a maximum of 2000 people outdoors and 1000 indoors and where social distancing is possible.

Pubs, bars and restaurants can stay open if they serve a substantial meal and will be table service only.

Alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal and Venues should close by 11pm, taking last orders at 10pm.

Libraries, Museums can reopen, and entertainment venues can reopen.

Up to 30 people can attend someone’s funeral and up to 15 people can attend someone’s wake, but this can’t be held in someone’s home.

You can see people from different households outside in groups of up to 6 people but you can only meet inside with those in your household or support bubble.

You should maintain social distancing from anyone not in your household or support bubble.

Journeys should be limited where possible, but you can still travel and use transport to go to the shops, work and hospitality venues that are open. You should still wear a face covering.

Avoid travelling to tier 3 areas unless where necessary for example for work, medical reasons, caring or education.

Up to 15 people can attend a Wedding ceremony and a coronavirus secure sit-down reception.

You can only stay overnight somewhere if it’s with those in your household or support bubble.

In places of worship these can open as long as households don’t mix indoors, but it’s best to check with your place of worship.

Visiting can take place if a care home is able to make coronavirus-secure arrangements such as screens in an indoor space, visiting pods or window visits. Each care home will have their own policy in place, so it’s best to check with yours before you visit.

Hotels can reopen and early settings, schools, colleges and universities can stay open.