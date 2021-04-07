Published: 3:40 PM April 7, 2021

From April 12, pubs and restaurants can open to customers if they have gardens and outdoor seating areas. Here are some of the venues in Huntingdonshire currently taking bookings.

The Three Horseshoes, in Graveley, will be opening their pub garden on Monday, April 12. They will be open Monday-Thursday midday till 10pm, Friday and Saturday Midday till 11pm and Sunday Midday-9pm. They will be serving food and drink, but all customers must book in advance.

To book a table visit their website at: www.thethreehorseshoesgraveley.co.uk/

The Barley Mow, in Hartford, opens it’s doors on Friday April 16 for the public. They plan to open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only and will be open from noon until 9pm, serving drinks and a small variety of pub favourites meals (until 8pm) Saturday April 17, they will be open from noon until 9pm, serving drinks and barbecue food (until 7pm) and Sunday April 18, they will be open at noon until 6pm, serving drinks and ‘roast in a roll’ and a small variety of pub favourites (until 4pm.) Tables can be booked, but they will have an area for a walk-in service if you make a decision at the last minute. To book call them on 01480 450557 or email them at: barleymowhartford@gmail.com

The Barley Mow in Hartford Pub Garden - Credit: The Barley Mow

The Seven Wives, in St Ives, will also open their doors next Monday April 12 to the public. They will be open from Monday to Thursday 12 to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 12 to 11pm and Sunday 12 to 9pm. They are already fully booked on Saturday April 17, and if you wish to book a table, visit their website at: - www.sevenwivesstives.co.uk/

The White Hart, in St Ives, also opens their pub garden on Monday April 12. Opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 11am to 11pm, Sunday 11am to 10pm. They will be serving lunchtime food 12 to 4pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Mexican eat-in or take-away is 5pm to 9pm Friday and Saturday, Sunday roast from 12 to 4pm. To book call: 01480 700202 or visit: www.whitehartstives.co.uk

The Wheatsheaf, in Perry, is also opening its pub garden on Monday April 12. For the first month it will be outside seating only, and there will be a marquee set up and toilets will be open. Food and drink will be served all day and to book you can give them a call on: 01480 810253 to book a table, or visit their website: www.wheatsheafperry.com/

The Barley Mow, St Neots, is also opening their pub garden on Monday April 12. They will be open from 3pm till 8pm approx. serving drinks only and on Thursday April 15 they will be open from 3pm for drinks and a steak night will be happening from 5pm to 9pm, with a booking only. Friday April 16 they will be open from 3pm till late, serving food from 4pm till 8:30pm. Saturday April 17 they will be open from 11:30am till 10pm - food served 12pm till 4pm. Sunday April 18 they will be open from 11:30 till 8pm - food served 12pm till 4pm. To book call :01480 474435.

The Three Tuns, Fen Drayton, open its pub garden on Monday April 12, and will carry on serving take-aways on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday every week. To book a table visit the website at: https://threetunsfendrayton.co.uk/

The Ferry Boat Inn, Holywell, will be opening its pub garden as from April 12, so customers can enjoy a pint after work if they wish. They will be serving food and drink, visit the website at: https://www.greenekinginns.co.uk/hotels/old-ferry-boat/

Not all pubs are opening on April 12, the Windmill in Somersham is undergoing refurbishments at the moment and have announced they will not be opening until May. The Old Bridge in Huntingdon will also not open until May 17 as they feel they will not be able to give customers the "full Old Bridge experience".