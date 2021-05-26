What will you be doing to support England team next month?
- Credit: PA IMAGES
Gareth Southgate has named his 33-man provisional squad and Euro fever is starting to build.
The England manager must name his full 26-man squad by June 1, and while fans wait in anticipation, pubs and venues in the area are, no doubt, gearing up for a few weeks of the ups and downs of a tense football tournament with lots of food and drink thrown in.
The Hunts Post is producing a 16-page supplement that will bring you news, views and important information on where to watch the game.
So, if you are a pub or club and are screening the game, then please let us know and we will give you a mention in the supplement.
If you are a business and you are supporting the England team; have decorated your shop or premises, send us photos.
You may also want to watch:
If you are a England fan, and you dream for Euro glory, leave us a message.
The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship will be held in 11 cities in 11 UEFA countries. The tournament was originally scheduled for June 11 to July 12 2020. The tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and rescheduled for June 11 to July 11, 2021.
Most Read
- 1 Do you recognise men caught on CCTV breaking into fishing tackle shop?
- 2 New Asian theme restaurant has opened in Huntingdon
- 3 Small number of Indian variant cases in Hunts but tougher restrictions for Bedford
- 4 Craft Beer shop opening this weekend
- 5 Thousands of drains cleared but residents still 'live in fear' of flooding
- 6 Road layout will be focus of full inquest into deaths of mother and daughter
- 7 St Neots based company celebrates 20 years in business
- 8 Dangerous driver jailed for speeding and possession of Cannabis
- 9 Home of the week: Stylish house boat in peaceful setting on the River Ouse
- 10 Pilot street food festival in St Neots is hailed a success
The competition was postponed to reduce pressure on the public services in affected countries and allow for the completion of domestic leagues that had been suspended. The tournament will still retain the name UEFA Euro 2020, despite the fac that it is taking place in 2021.
Portugal are the defending champions, having won the 2016 competition. The video assistant referee (VAR) system will make its debut at the European Championship in this tournament.[7]