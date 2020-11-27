The Rotary Club of St Ives, which uses the traditional Christmas tour of local communities to raise funds for good causes, said its plans were in place barring any new Covid-19 restrictions.

It said: “Following full Covid-19 safety protocols, the Rotary Club of St Ives plan to run a programme of their Santa Sleigh visits within St Ives and our surrounding villages this Christmas.

“The routes will be shorter this year, the smaller closes and cul-de-sacs will be avoided, and the sleigh will remain on the larger roads. The sleigh crews will be limited to six people and thus we will not be knocking on any doors this year, but donations can still be safely made, both on the night and by text.”

It said: “The sleigh will not be able to stop as in previous years, but will move slowly and thus enable residents to see Santa. The Rotary Club will urge people not to congregate and to observe the social distancing rules in force at the time.”

The club said fuller details would be given on its Facebook page nearer the time.

The programme so far is:

December 3 - St Ives, Waveney Road and Norfolk Road areas

December 4 - Needingworth

December 5 - Waitrose St Ives (all day)

December 5 - St Ives Yes Estate (evening)

December 7 - St Ives Westwood Road area

December 8 - Somersham

December 9 - Bluntisham

December 10 - Fenstanton

December 11 - St Ives Constable Road and Burleigh Road areas

December 14 - St Ives Warren Road area

December 15 - Earith and Colne

December 16 - St Ives Kings Hedges area

December 17 - Hilton

December 18 - St Ives Hill Rise, Pettis Road and Mallards area

December 19 - St Ives Farmers’ Market (all day)

December 19 - St Ives Slepe Meadow (evening)

December 20 - St Ives Morrisons (all day)