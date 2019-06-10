Princess Sophie, 10, and Prince Oliver, 10, along with their attendants Libby, 10, and Paige, 10, were crowned at the Victory Hall ahead of Saturday's main carnival event.

The four children entered a draw open to all Year 5 and 6 children who live in Somersham or Pidley. They have already admirably completed their first official duty which was to award the winners of the country crafts competition. Their next official duty is to lead the procession on the carnival court float on Saturday, leaving The Trundle at 12.15pm and parading down Feoffees Road, High Street and Parkhall Road to the main event on the Norwood Playing Fields at Victory Hall.

The procession will also include an array of classic cars, bikes and tractors. On the playing field there will be a whole range of activities including fairground rides, inflatables, food and a wide range of stalls from local groups, crafts and charities as well as the novelty dog show.

There will also be a fancy dress competition, baby show, under 5s play area and live music on stage including Mizmerise, Will Robert, Ffion Rebecca, Vic Lennard and Rock Therapy with special guest Dave Greenfield from The Stranglers performing. There will also be a set from Somersham Town Band as well as other fun activities including wheelie bin races. There is no admission fee. For further details visit the Carnival Facebook page.