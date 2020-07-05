The aircraft will be seen in the sky above several East of England hospitals after setting off from Duxford Airfield at around 4pm today (Sunday).

The plane was restored by family-owned ‘Aircraft Restoration Company’ who restore vintage aircrafts at the Imperial War Museum at Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire.

The full Spitfire route is as follows:

- 16:20 - Duxford Airfield

- 16:28 – The New QEII Hospital, Welwyn Garden City (East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust)

- 16:33 - Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, Luton (Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

- 16:36 – Lister Hospital, Stevenage (East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust)

- 16:41 – Bedford Hospital, Bedford (Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

- 16:47 – Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon (North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust)

- 16:53 – Witchford, village near Ely

- 16:58 – Fulbourn Hospital, Cambridge (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust)

- 17:00 – Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge (Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

- 17:02 – Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge (Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

- 17:10 – Duxford Airfield

You can follow the event on social media using the #NHSSpitfire and anyone heading out to see it is asked to observe social distancing at all times.

