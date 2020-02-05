We all have different recovery rates and endurance levels. Picture: Training Shed We all have different recovery rates and endurance levels. Picture: Training Shed

The team at Training Shed tell us about the new facilities and why you need to adopt a fresh approach to your workout if you want to get the best results for your body.

Taking care of your health and wellness

Every one of us is unique including our recovery rates and endurance level. But when we work out, we all have a starting point and personal goal we want to achieve.

The Training Shed uses 'Shedology' to monitor your body's genetics, mechanics and physiology to help you get the best results from your workout. They like to share this knowledge with you and believe 'the more you know, the more control you have over your lifestyle.'

They'll educate you about your body and how to improve your wellbeing and devise a fitness programme that encompasses your nutrition and mental health as well. Focusing on all these elements as well as your physical fitness can help you achieve your goal faster.

Glen Thurgood, Training Shed CEO said: "Whether your goal is to lose fat, build muscle, take your sports performance to the next level or train in a more inspirational environment with like-minded people, Training Shed is the right choice for you."

Keeping you motivated and pushing your boundaries further

Learning new ways to push your body is an effective way to keep on top of your health and wellness and enjoy your workout. Challenging yourself can help you stay dedicated to your fitness routine.

To help you, Training Shed has launched 'Shed Zone classes.' You choose a 30-minute intensive workout. The video demonstrations teach you how to use the correct techniques and the technology will monitor your heart rate, telling you when you need to push yourself harder or rest. This will help make sure you're working at the right intensity and help you achieve better results.

Looking after you, even once your workout is done

Even the best fitness plan will be useless if you aren't taking care of yourself and allowing your muscles to recover.

At the new facility, you'll have access to a comprehensive range of treatment and rehabilitation services, personalised to suit your needs and goals.

The experienced staff can teach you what to watch out for to prevent future injury and show you techniques you can use before and after working out to keep your body in tip-top condition.

Taking care of your body

You don't need a severe injury to benefit from some rest and recuperation between workouts.

Sports massages can help to improve circulation, relieve tension and prevent muscle tightness and soreness. Investing in a regular massage can help improve your body's performance, aid muscle recovery and reduce the risk of injury.

The beginning of a beautiful friendship

Paul France, One Leisure business and operations manager said: "Working with the Training Shed is an exciting venture for One Leisure. We have a team of highly qualified and passionate coaches, nutrition advisors and injury rehabilitation specialists that will create a unique training experience for the community of Huntingdonshire."

The outdoor leisure centre in St Ives is undergoing a half a million-pound refurbishment to improve the current equipment and provide a brand-new functional training facility. This will be the first of many new additions to be delivered at the site.

The new centre will open on February 15. Special guests will include Neil Back, England rugby world cup winner and Frances Quinn, 'The Great British Bake Off' winner and marathon runner.

For more information follow the Training Shed St Ives on Facebook or visit trainingshed.com and join them at one of the open evenings they'll be holding in the next few weeks. New customers can sign up for a free seven-day trial or the £30 early bird offer.