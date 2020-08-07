The store, at the Compass Point Business Park, is the first from Aldi to open in the St Ives area.

It is being run by manager Michael Chorlton with a staff of 36.

He said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi, St Ives. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into the store and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’d also like to thank our customers for following the social-distancing guidelines we have in place to ensure the safety of both our customers and our colleagues.”

The store in St Ives, which follows the openinng of branches in Huntingdon and St Neots, will be open from 8am-10pm from Monday till Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.