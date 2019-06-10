While several studies suggest that Brexit is affecting consumer confidence, employers across the country keep hiring - pushing the UK employment rate to its highest in more than 44 years.The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows that 2.7 per cent of people aged between 16 and 64 and actively looking for a job were unemployed in Huntingdonshire in 2018 - around 3,000 people. Those figures were worked out as a monthly average across the year. That's lower than the average across England, where it was 4.1 per cent. In the UK as a whole, unemployment stood at 4.2 per cent. More people were out of work in Huntingdonshire than in 2017, when the rate was 2.6 per cent. There were a further 16,000 people on average considered inactive in the area last year, as they were not actively seeking work for at least four weeks. Addressing the national statistics, the ONS's deputy head of labour market statistics Matt Hughes said: