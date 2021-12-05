Christmas is coming… and here at HCR104fm, we’re busy preparing our Christmas programming. Most of our regular shows will, of course, have a festive flavour but there will be some dedicated solely to the holiday season.

As always, we will be broadcasting the Midnight Communion from All Saints Church in the Market Square (Market Hill) in Huntingdon town centre when Rev John Randall will conduct the service.

Our Outside Broadcast Unit will be working hard to enable all those who cannot get to church in person to be part of the service, which will take place on Christmas Eve. The programme will start at 10pm with the service proper at around 11.30 pm.

There will be a panto (oh yes there will!) on Christmas Eve at 7pm, produced by Wavelengths Productions - the drama unit at HCR104fm. Fun for all the family!

The Queen’s Christmas Message will be broadcast as usual at 3pm on Christmas Day, and following that, you can listen to many of our presenters as we come together to wish all of you a happy Christmas.

On New Year’s Eve, at 10pm, we have our musical party up to and beyond the midnight hour as we welcome in 2022.

But best of all, you can record a message for a loved one, family members, friends or fellow HCR104fm listeners! We can’t have you visit our studios this year, but we have a fun way for you to record your Christmas message.

Simply visit our website at: www.hcrfm.co.uk/on-air/christmas-messages/ ensure your microphone is ready and then click on the 'start recording button'.

A new window will pop up and off you go! When you’ve finished, hit stop. You can listen to your message and re-record it if needed. Then complete your name and email address (required fields) and then hit send.

Messages will be played from Monday, December 13.

Please note – recordings may be edited before broadcast and we cannot guarantee that all recordings will be played or at what time they will be aired. If you have any questions please email: christmas@hcrfm.co.uk

Good luck and we can’t wait to hear your messages!

From all of us at Huntingdon Community Radio, we thank you for your support during 2021 and we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and peaceful 2022.