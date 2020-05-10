Boris Johnson has set out his conditional plan to bring the country out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation at 7pm tonight (Sunday) and threw a life-line to many when he announced those who cannot work at home should be “actively encourage” to return, but avoid public transport.

As part of his easing of restrictions he also said, from Wednesday, people can spend more time outside exercising and in parks, but only in family groups. Social distancing is still in place and fines for those breaking the rules will be increased.

There was also an update on schools and by the earliest date of June 1, there will be a phased return, starting with reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils and secondary school pupils facing exams next will hopefully get some time with teachers before the summer.

There was more misery for the hospitality industry after Mr Johnson said it would be July before any lifting of the restrictions.

The Government has also changed its ‘stay at home’ message to Stay alert, Control the virus, Save Lives.

